MELAKA, July 19 — The Melaka Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) has suspended search and rescue (SAR) operations at the site of a collapsed two-storey shophouse in Taman Kota Laksamana here yesterday until the status of all workers at the premises is confirmed, while taking into account the risk posed by the unstable structure.

Melaka Tengah Fire and Rescue Station chief Senior Fire Superintendent II K. Karuppannan said the department would not risk the safety of its personnel by entering the collapsed structure until it is confirmed whether anyone remains trapped.

“When the team arrived at the scene, we found the building had completely collapsed. However, we have yet to receive complete information on whether there are still victims trapped.

“The building owner has informed us that all workers managed to get out, but we still need confirmation from the workers who were at the premises when the incident occurred,” he told reporters at the scene.

He said the owner, who is in Kuala Lumpur, is on the way to the site with several workers to help verify the whereabouts of everyone involved.

The collapsed two-storey shophouse at Taman Kota Laksamana in Melaka, July 18, 2026. — Bernama pic

According to Karuppannan, initial information indicated that four workers were carrying out renovation works at the premises before the incident.

“The owner is not here as he is in Kuala Lumpur. Therefore, we need to wait for the workers concerned to arrive to confirm whether everyone managed to get out safely. After that, the Fire and Rescue Department and the police will conduct further investigations based on the information obtained,” he said.

Elaborating further, Karuppannan said 10 personnel and a fire engine had been deployed to the scene to carry out monitoring and risk assessment, as both the front and rear sections of the building had collapsed, while cracking sounds from the structure indicated the possibility of further collapse.

“We believe there is still a risk of further collapse because both the front and rear sections of the building have collapsed, and the structure continues to emit cracking sounds, indicating instability.

“We do not want to jeopardise the safety of our personnel. For now, we are waiting for confirmation from the owner and the workers before taking any further action,” he said.

He added that if it is confirmed that no one is trapped, the SAR operation will not resume, and clearing work will be handed over to the building owner and the local authority.

Earlier, the media reported that the two-storey shophouse, believed to have been undergoing renovation, collapsed at about 4.45pm before a second, larger collapse occurred at 5.23pm.

The incident also crushed two vehicles parked nearby — a Toyota Vios and a Proton Iriz — both of which sustained damage after being struck by concrete debris and rubble. — Bernama