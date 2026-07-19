LABUAN, July 19 — A total of 172,955 companies involving 464,797 vehicles have registered under the Subsidised Diesel Control System (SKDS) nationwide as of July 18, says Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali.

He said 28,127 companies involving 68,669 vehicles were registered in Sabah, Sarawak and the Federal Territory of Labuan following the expansion of the targeted diesel subsidy mechanism to the three regions on July 1.

Of the total, 18,770 companies with 51,679 vehicles were registered under the land transport sector for consumer goods, while 7,241 companies involving 13,557 vehicles were registered under the company-owned land transport sector covering jeeps and pickup trucks.

Another 2,116 companies involving 3,433 vehicles were registered under the public land transport sector.

“The continued increase in registrations reflects encouraging progress in the implementation of SKDS in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan.

“For companies that have been successfully registered and approved under SKDS, the next step is to apply for a fleet card from the participating oil companies,” he said at a press conference after the SKDS fleet card presentation ceremony at Kampung Patau-Patau 2 here today.

Earlier, representatives of the three participating fuel companies, namely PETRONAS, Shell and Petron, accompanied Armizan in presenting the fleet cards to eligible companies in Labuan.

Armizan said the use of fleet cards allowed every subsidised diesel purchase transaction to be digitally recorded, thereby strengthening monitoring, reducing the risk of leakages and ensuring the subsidy benefited the intended groups.

He urged eligible companies that had yet to register under SKDS to submit their applications through the MySubsidi portal.

Applications for SKDS in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan were opened on May 4, ahead of the implementation of the targeted diesel subsidy mechanism in the three regions.

Armizan said the ministry was also holding discussions with the Finance Ministry to examine proposals to improve SKDS based on implementation experience, industry feedback and operational issues.

He said engagement sessions with the Sabah and Sarawak governments would continue to ensure that operational requirements on the ground were considered without compromising the objectives of subsidy targeting and efforts to curb leakages. — Bernama