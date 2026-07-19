IPOH, July 19 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today urged the current generation to appreciate the country’s history of struggle and understand the meaning of independence that has been achieved through the sacrifices of previous generations.

Speaking at the launch of the 2026 National Month and Fly the Jalur Gemilang Campaign (MPBKKJG 2026) here, Anwar said the struggle that demanded the blood, sweat and tears of past independence fighters should teach Malaysians to appreciate the comforts they enjoy today.

“Today, we are able to begin a tradition that is not merely about instilling pride but also understanding the meaning of independence. We begin by revisiting the pages of history, then enliven it by flying the flag as a symbol of our unity, and subsequently moving forward to ensure a brighter and more glorious future.

“The bitter and difficult struggle came with blood, sweat and tears. It was the combination of all three that resulted in independence. So, children, do not forget this,” he said.

Also present were Communications Minister Datuk Seri Fahmi Fadzil, National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang and Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad.

Anwar also reminded Malaysians of various races not to allow any attempts to undermine the unity that has long been the cornerstone of the country’s strength.

He said Malaysia’s strength lies in the people’s ability to respect the differences and diversity among the country’s various ethnic groups.

“The strength of Malays together with the Chinese, Indians, Dayaks and Kadazans must also remain. Do not allow anyone to manipulate and divide us because this country gained independence through the collective strength of all Malaysians,” he stressed.

The Prime Minister also urged Malaysians to once again embrace the independence motto “Bersekutu Bertambah Mutu”, which he said remains relevant as the foundation for building a united nation.

“Tunku Abdul Rahman Al-Haj, the first Prime Minister of independent Malaya and Malaysia, chose the motto ‘Bersekutu Bertambah Mutu’. We are united because we are all different — different races, religions, cultures and regions. But if we work together and unite, we can enhance our quality. That is a logic that has long been recognised,” he said.

At the event, Anwar handed over a 6-by-12-foot Jalur Gemilang flag to a nine-member Royal Malaysian Navy team for the flag-raising ceremony as a symbolic launch of the campaign.

The event, attended by about 3,000 guests, continued with the singing of the national anthem, Negaraku, the recitation of the Rukun Negara pledge, and a medley of patriotic songs.

The Prime Minister then spent time engaging with guests while waving the Jalur Gemilang.

Also launched at the event was the 2026 National Day and Malaysia Day (HKHM 2026) theme song, titled “Aku Berjanji”, written and performed by Faizal Tahir. — Bernama