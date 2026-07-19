SEREMBAN, July 19 — An activist suspected of making criminal threats via Facebook surrendered at the Port Dickson district police headquarters (IPD) yesterday after it was believed that he had fled to Thailand since March.

Negeri Sembilan police chief Datuk Alzafny Ahmad said the 33-year-old local man turned himself in at about 12.45pm after being in the neighbouring country for more than four months.

“Investigations found that the police received a report from a man at 6.25pm, on March 10, after allegedly being threatened on the social media site by the suspect.

“Efforts were made to track down the suspect in the Kajang area, Selangor, but he was believed to have fled to a neighbouring country via Bukit Kayu Hitam on March 9.

“He then entered to Malaysia illegally at the Kelantan border before surrendering,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 506 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

Alzafny said the man would be brought to the Seremban Court today for a remand order to assist in the investigation. — Bernama