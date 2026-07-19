SEREMBAN, July 19 — DAP Secretary-General Anthony Loke today described MCA’s decision not to contest three of its traditional seats in the 16th Negeri Sembilan State Election as a move that indirectly benefits DAP by improving its chances of retaining those constituencies.

The seats in question are Lobak, Mambau, and Lukut, to give way for Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidates to contest.

“I would like to thank MCA president Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong for being so ‘generous’ in helping DAP by not contesting.

“Even if we (DAP) were to lose, we would still put up a fight, but MCA has been very generous. It is now up to MCA members to assess that decision,” he told reporters after a walkabout with six Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidates at the Seremban Central Market here today.

The candidates are Ho Weng Wah (Temiang), Lee Kai Yet (Mambau), Siau Meow Kong (Rahang), Nicole Tan (Bukit Kepayang), S. Mugunthan (Seremban Jaya), and Chew Seh Yong (Lobak).

Loke, who is also Negeri Sembilan DAP chairman, claimed MCA’s decision was part of a broader political strategy aimed at enabling Barisan Nasional (BN) to secure straight fights in several constituencies through an understanding with PN.

Under the arrangement, he alleged, MCA sacrificed three of its traditional seats in exchange for PN refraining from contesting several seats held by BN.

“The objective is to avoid vote-splitting and facilitate the transfer of support,” he said.

Loke, who is also the Seremban Member of Parliament, noted that of the seven seats contested by MCA, namely Chennah, Bahau, Nilai, Temiang, Rahang, Chuah, and Repah, only Chennah will see a direct contest between DAP and MCA.

The incumbent Chennah assemblyman expressed confidence that PH, through DAP, would continue to enjoy support from voters of all ethnic backgrounds, citing his track record of serving the constituency since 2013.

In Chennah, Loke, who is Transport Minister, faces Negeri Sembilan MCA Youth chief Siow Kong Choon of BN in a straight fight.

He also expressed confidence that DAP would retain all 11 state seats it is contesting, contributing to PH’s bid to form the Negeri Sembilan state government.

“PH remains the best choice for the people of Negeri Sembilan compared to BN and PN. I therefore urge voters across the state to support PH candidates in this election,” he said.

The Negeri Sembilan State Legislative Assembly was dissolved on June 5. The Election Commission has set August 1 as the polling day, with early voting scheduled for July 28.

A total of 889,490 registered voters are eligible to cast their ballots in the state election, comprising 867,151 ordinary voters, 16,884 military personnel and their spouses, and 5,455 police personnel who will vote early.

For the latest news on the 16th Negeri Sembilan state election, visit [https://prn.bernama.com/n9](https://prn.bernama.com/n9). — Bernama