KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak is scheduled to undergo a medical procedure to remove plaque located near a blood vessel, his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor said.

In a Facebook post last night, Rosmah thanked those who had contacted them to ask about Najib’s condition and offered prayers and words of encouragement.

“I deeply appreciate the concern shown by his friends, acquaintances and supporters.

“At this time, I ask everyone to continue praying that all matters and the procedure he is due to undergo will be eased, proceed smoothly, and that he will be granted health and strength,” she said.

Rosmah also expressed her gratitude for the support shown towards her husband.

“Thank you for your thoughts, affection and unceasing prayers,” she added.

Najib, 73, was reported on Friday to be experiencing a heart-related health problem and is expected to undergo a related procedure next week.

He is currently serving a prison sentence after being convicted of abuse of power, criminal breach of trust and money laundering involving RM42 million in SRC International funds.

In February 2024, the Pardons Board reduced his prison term from 12 years to six years and lowered his fine from RM210 million to RM50 million.