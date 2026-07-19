SEREMBAN, July 19 — Gerakan has expelled Tang Jay Son from the party with immediate effect after he contested under the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) ticket in the 16th Negeri Sembilan state election.

Gerakan secretary-general Wong Chia Zhen said in a statement yesterday that Tang’s action constituted a serious breach of party discipline as it was contrary to the principle of loyalty to the party.

“Gerakan wishes to stress that every member is responsible for complying with the party constitution, respecting organisational decisions, and upholding party discipline and integrity at all times.

“Any member who acts against the interests of the party will face appropriate disciplinary action,” he said.

Tang was yesterday confirmed as Bersatu’s candidate for the Rahang state seat, setting up a four-cornered contest against incumbent Siau Meow Kong of Pakatan Harapan (PH), Yap Siok Moy of Barisan Nasional (BN) and S. Tinagaran of Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM).

For the latest updates on the 16th Negeri Sembilan state election, visit https://prn.bernama.com/n9. — Bernama