PORT DICKSON, July 19 — Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said he prefers a small-scale campaign approach to enable him to better understand the needs of the local community.

Aminuddin, who is contesting the Linggi seat in the 16th Negeri Sembilan state election under Pakatan Harapan (PH), said he has adopted this approach since 2008 to allow him to interact more effectively with voters, while making them feel more comfortable.

“I prefer to move alone or with a small team rather than holding large-scale walkabouts because this provides a more personal space for interaction.

“I feel for the voters. They want to meet the candidates personally, not be surrounded by so many people that they feel uncomfortable,” he told reporters after engaging with the Indian community around the Linggi state constituency here today.

During the event, Aminuddin, the Negeri Sembilan PH chairman, crossed paths with Barisan Nasional (BN) incumbent Datuk Mohd Faizal Ramli, who was also campaigning in the same area.

Commenting on the response from the Indian community, Aminuddin, who is also the PKR vice-president and state PKR chairman, said the support he has received has been very positive despite Linggi traditionally being a BN stronghold.

The 59-year-old Aminuddin, who is also the Port Dickson MP, said although he is currently serving as caretaker menteri besar, the position does not give him any advantage in winning the seat.

“This is not an easy task, and I need to work hard to make inroads into this area by winning the hearts of every voter. I remain optimistic and confident that the people in Linggi will translate this positive support into votes for PH on polling day,” he said.

In the 16th Negeri Sembilan state election, Aminuddin is being challenged by Mohd Faizal, 54, and Zamri Md Said, 54, from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu).

The Linggi state constituency is located in the southern part of Negeri Sembilan and has 20,677 registered voters, comprising 18,420 ordinary voters, 2,222 military personnel and their spouses, and 35 police personnel who will vote early.

The Negeri Sembilan state assembly was dissolved on June 5, with the Election Commission setting August 1 as polling day and July 28 for early voting.

For the latest news on the 16th Negeri Sembilan state election, visit https://prn.bernama.com/n9. — Bernama