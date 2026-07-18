KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today insisted his coalition’s electoral cooperation with Perikatan Nasional (PN) in the Negeri Sembilan state election was an “understanding”, not a formal political pact.

Speaking after accompanying BN deputy chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, who is defending the Rantau state seat, at the nomination centre in Rembau, Zahid said the tactical seat-sharing arrangement would help BN regain control of Negeri Sembilan.

“We want to ensure that this coordination is not an agreement or a pact, but an understanding.

“This understanding is very important to us because we previously won only 14 seats under BN.

“God willing, with this tactical approach, Negeri Sembilan will once again be governed by BN. The blue wave has arrived in Negeri Sembilan,” he said, according to Berita Harian.

BN is contesting 25 of the 36 state seats, with PN fielding candidates in the remaining 11 under the informal arrangement.

BN announced its first 25 candidates on Wednesday, with Mohamad saying the remaining seats had been left to “trusted friends”.

PN unveiled candidates for those constituencies the following day, comprising five from PAS, four from Parti Wawasan, and one each from Gerakan and the Malaysian Indian People’s Party (MIPP).

Zahid also urged BN’s election machinery to intensify efforts to secure a larger majority for Mohamad in Rantau, as well as victories for BN candidates contesting the Chembong and Kota state seats.

“With this new approach and renewed spirit, as the blue wave arrives, let us pray and work towards achieving an even larger majority.

“We respect and uphold our traditional institutions and the monarchy. God willing, Tok Mat (Mohamad), we are not breaking through the roof — we are building a new one,” he said.

Nomination for the Negeri Sembilan state election closed today, with polling set for August 1 and early voting on July 28. The election will decide all 36 seats in the Negeri Sembilan Legislative Assembly.