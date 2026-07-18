SEREMBAN, July 18 — The Election Commission (EC) has confirmed that 103 candidates are eligible to contest in the 16th Negeri Sembilan state election, with 21 of the 36 state seats set for three-cornered fights.

EC chairman Datuk Seri Ramlan Harun said all nominations were verified after the candidate submission process officially closed at 10 am today at eight nomination centres.

He revealed that Pakatan Harapan (PH) is dominating the race with 36 candidates, followed by Barisan Nasional (BN) with 25, while Bersatu and Perikatan Nasional (PN) have fielded 24 and 11 candidates respectively.

“Also adding colour to this democratic process are Barisan Jemaah Islamiah Se-Malaysia (Berjasa), the Malaysian Orang Asli Party (Asli) and the Socialist Party of Malaysia (PSM), each putting forward one candidate, along with four independent contenders,” he told a press conference today.

Ramlan revealed that 21 state seats will see three-cornered fights, while 11 seats will be straight one-on-one contests.

He added that Nilai and Sri Tanjung have drawn five-cornered battles, while Jeram Padang and Rahang will see four-cornered clashes.

“A total of 94 male candidates and nine female candidates are in the running. The oldest candidate is 70 years old, contesting in Gemencheh for PH, while the youngest is just 23, representing Bersatu in Sri Tanjung,” he said.

The Negeri Sembilan state assembly, which has 36 seats, was dissolved on June 5. The EC has set July 28 for early voting, with polling day on Aug 1.

A total of 889,490 voters are eligible to cast their ballots in this election, comprising 867,151 ordinary voters, 16,884 military personnel and their spouses, and 5,455 police officers.

For the latest updates on the 16th Negeri Sembilan state election, please visit https://prn.bernama.com/n9. — Bernama