PORT DICKSON, July 18 — Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun has outlined plans to develop a port and an industrial area in the Linggi state constituency if he is given the mandate in the 16th Negeri Sembilan state election.

The Negeri Sembilan Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman said the proposed projects formed part of a broader development plan aimed at improving infrastructure and creating greater economic opportunities for residents in the constituency.

“God willing, there will be a port and an industrial area. These are among the new developments planned for the Linggi state constituency,” he told reporters after the nomination process at the District Administration Complex Auditorium here today.

Aminuddin acknowledged that contesting in what is widely regarded as a Barisan Nasional (BN) stronghold against incumbent Datuk Mohd Faizal Ramli would not be easy, but expressed confidence that the PH election machinery would ensure a smooth campaign.

“I thank the party for giving me this opportunity. I personally put forward this proposal to the leadership, and it was accepted. I now have to shoulder this challenge, and I will do my utmost to secure victory.

“I must be brave in championing Pakatan Harapan in the Linggi state constituency. I hope voters will make a wise choice in this election,” he said.

Aminuddin is involved in a three-cornered contest with Mohd Faizal and Datuk Zamri Md Said of Bersatu.

Meanwhile, Mohd Faizal said the BN election machinery could not afford to take the contest lightly, despite Linggi being considered one of the coalition’s strongholds.

He expressed hope that the two-week campaign period would proceed smoothly without excessive provocation, slander or baseless allegations.

For the latest news on the 16th Negeri Sembilan state election, polling for which is on Aug 1, visit https://prn.bernama.com/n9. — Bernama