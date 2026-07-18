KANGAR, July 18 — Three Form One students at a secondary school here have been remanded for two days from today to assist investigations into the alleged bullying of a schoolmate that left him with a fractured left ankle.

Kangar police chief ACP Yusharifuddin Mohd Yusop said police received a report on the incident at 11.27 pm on Thursday.

He said the victim’s 39-year-old mother had earlier been informed by his class teacher at 12.28 pm that her son, also a Form One student, had slipped while entering the classroom and was unable to walk.

The mother picked up her son at about 1 pm and took him to Tuanku Fauziah Hospital here, where a doctor confirmed that he had fractured his left ankle.

Yusharifuddin said that while at the hospital at about 7.28 pm, the boy told his mother that he had allegedly been bullied for several months, culminating in an incident that day which caused the injury.

The three students are believed to have kicked and hit the victim, thrown two large rubbish bins at his body and head, and spat on him.

They are also suspected of extorting the victim by demanding his pocket money.

The case is being investigated under Sections 324 and 507B of the Penal Code. — Bernama