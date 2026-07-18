SIBU, July 18 —Several houses in Sibu Jaya sustained roof damage after strong winds accompanied by a heavy downpour swept through the area at about 3pm today.

Most of the affected homeowners were away when the storm struck, leaving neighbours to witness roofs being ripped off by the powerful winds.

No injuries were reported.

A resident, who declined to be named, said the weather deteriorated rapidly before strong winds battered the neighbourhood.

“It happened very quickly. We heard a loud noise and saw roof sheets being blown away.

“Some of the affected homeowners were still at work, so neighbours contacted them after the storm,” the resident said.

Another resident, who also requested anonymity, said neighbours immediately checked on the damaged houses and worked together to minimise further losses.

“Everyone came out after the rain eased to inspect the damage. We helped move belongings away from the rain and covered exposed parts of the houses as best we could while waiting for the owners to return,” the resident said.

Damages to the roof of a house in Sibu Jaya after strong winds on Saturday. — The Borneo Post pic

Resident Juntan Andy, 46, said the storm lasted only a short while but left extensive damage to several homes.

“The wind was unusually strong. Fortunately, no one was injured because many of the affected homeowners were not at home during the incident.

“We are thankful neighbours were around to keep an eye on the houses,” he said.

A car porch and awning severely damaged after being torn apart by strong winds during a heavy downpour in Sibu Jaya on Saturday. — The Borneo Post pic

Residents are hoping the relevant authorities will conduct damage assessments and provide assistance to affected families.

The number of houses affected and the extent of the losses have yet to be determined. — The Borneo Post