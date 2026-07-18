JOHOR BAHRU, July 18 — Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi has reminded the state’s newly appointed executive councillors (Exco) that there will be no “honeymoon” period, urging them instead to get straight to work in fulfilling their responsibilities to the people.

He said the strong and valuable mandate given by the people of Johor must be translated into harder work, more efficient public service delivery and tangible results that benefit all segments of society.

“Congratulations to everyone who has been appointed. This appointment is not a privilege. It is a great trust and an enormous responsibility. I have reminded the entire Exco line-up that we have no time for a honeymoon period. There is no honeymoon period.

“The state government’s priority now is to continue driving the Maju Johor 2030 agenda with greater focus and effectiveness to build a more developed, prosperous and inclusive Johor for all Johoreans,” he told a press conference at Saujana, the Johor Menteri Besar’s official residence, here today.

He also gave his assurance that the state government would continue to safeguard the interests of all communities regardless of their background to ensure the success of the Maju Johor 2030 agenda for the well-being of all Bangsa Johor.

Onn Hafiz said the new term would see continuity in the state administration, with six incumbent executive councillors retained and four new faces appointed to strengthen the state government machinery.

Earlier today, 10 assemblymen were sworn in as members of the Johor Exco before the Regent of Johor, Tunku Mahkota Ismail, at Istana Bukit Serene here.

The six retained executive councillors are Datuk Mohd Jafni Md Shukor, Mohd Hairi Mad Shah, Mohd Fared Mohd Khalid, Ling Tian Soon, Lee Ting Han and Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh.

The four newly appointed executive councillors are Hasrunizah Hassan, Md Israk Abdullah, Dr Mohammad Naqib Md Ghazali and P. Pannir Selvam. — Bernama