KUCHING, July 18 — The Social Welfare Department (JKM) has advised a Langkawi kindergarten implicated in allegations of child neglect and inappropriate treatment to halt operations temporarily until police complete their investigations.

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said that while the kindergarten is regulated by the Education Ministry, JKM remains involved in child protection matters and is collaborating with relevant authorities in the investigation.

“The case is being investigated under Section 31(1) of the Child Act 2001. We have advised the kindergarten to temporarily cease operations until the investigation has been finalised.

“We also advise parents to follow the police’s instruction to ensure the safety of their children,” she told reporters after visiting the Pending Jetty upgrade project here today.

She said JKM, through its child protection officers, was collaborating with the police and the District Education Office to collect relevant information and prepare the reports required for the ongoing investigation.

Nancy said the kindergarten operator had been cautioned over matters involving the care, safety and welfare of children, and reminded to adhere to the required regulations, stressing that appropriate action would be taken if any legal violations were detected.

Yesterday, Langkawi district police chief ACP Khairul Azhar Nuruddin said investigations were ongoing into a report filed by a former kindergarten teacher over alleged improper handling of children at the premises, including claims of children being made to sleep on the floor without mattresses and being confined in a toilet.

He said investigations were being carried out to ascertain the validity of the claims, including through the examination of CCTV footage and witness testimony.

On the Pending Jetty upgrading project, Nancy, who is also the Santubong MP, said the RM600,000 project is now nearly 90 per cent complete and is expected to be completed on schedule on Aug 24.

She said the project would connect Pending Jetty with her parliamentary constituency area in Kampung Muhibbah Seberang, with the remaining works involving the construction of two sections of the jetty and stairs measuring a total length of about 12 to 13 metres. — Bernama