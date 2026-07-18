SEREMBAN, July 18 — Bank Rakyat has provided financing totalling RM1.42 million to Limbcraft Innovation Sdn Bhd to develop an affordable orthopaedic centre here that is expected to offer treatment and surgery costs up to 50 per cent lower, depending on the type of procedure.

Entrepreneur and Cooperative Development Minister Steven Sim said the financing was channelled for the renovation of the premises as well as the purchase of machinery and equipment for Axis Orthopaedic Specialist Centre & Ambulatory Care Centre, which is expected to be launched this year.

He said the centre would be equipped with an operation theatre, day treatment wards and robotic rehabilitation facilities, while the financing was provided at a low profit rate of four per cent per annum.

“The benefits of financing should not stop at the growth of an enterprise, but rather should be translated into broader benefits for the people. In this case, ... it enables more people to get quality orthopaedic treatment at a more affordable cost,” he said in a statement today.

Earlier, Sim handed over a replica of the financing cheque to Limbcraft Innovation founder, who is also an orthopaedic surgeon, Dr Eswaran Nadarajan.

Meanwhile, Dr Eswaran said the establishment of the medical centre stemmed from the experience of seeing patients who had to wait for weeks, even months, to get treatment at government hospitals or pay between RM20,000 and RM30,000 for treatment at private hospitals. — Bernama