KUCHING, July 18 — Public health policies should place greater emphasis on tackling overnutrition, as it is a major contributor to the rising incidence of diabetes among Sarawakians, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian.

Dr Sim said while undernutrition remains an issue, it affects only a small percentage of the population compared with overnutrition, which now requires greater attention.

“Undernutrition is still there, not to say that we don’t have it, maybe two or three per cent, but overnutrition is 50 per cent. Isn’t that also a problem?

“In the past, we focused too much on that two or three per cent, but now we also need to focus on the 50 per cent.

“Because this 50 per cent are at risk of diabetes and could suffer many health complications, including heart attacks, requiring dialysis, amputations and even blindness,” he told reporters after officiating at a free fundoscopy programme at the Diabetes Malaysia Sarawak Branch headquarters here on Saturday.

Dr Sim said the prevalence of diabetes in Sarawak is between 17 and 18 per cent, compared with about 21 per cent nationwide.

The Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government said overnutrition is partly rooted in the mindset developed during times of food scarcity, when people were taught to finish everything on their plates.

“In recent years, there is plenty of food. When we were young, we didn’t have so much food, and we developed the habit of always finishing everything on the plate because we felt it was a waste not to. You may love the food, but nobody loves you for overeating.

“What I mean is, as long as you eat enough, that is sufficient. Don’t overeat,” he said.

The fundoscopy programme was organised by the Diabetes Malaysia Sarawak Branch in collaboration with the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH).

Dr Sim said fundoscopy, an eye examination used to detect eye diseases as well as systemic conditions such as diabetes, is important in raising public awareness of the need for early detection.

He added that Sarawak General Hospital continues to record diabetes-related amputations, lamenting that some patients are aware of their condition but fail to take it seriously or seek early treatment.

Emphasising that prevention is better than cure, he urged Sarawakians to undergo regular health check-ups and to “love yourself”.

Also present were Diabetes Malaysia Sarawak Branch chairman Dr William Voon, SGH Head of the Eye Department Dr Adeline Kueh, and others. — The Borneo Post