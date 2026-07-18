SEREMBAN, July 18 — Government retiree Bujang Abu’s aspiration to contest as an independent candidate for the Sikamat state seat in the 16th Negeri Sembilan State Election fell through after documents required by the Election Commission (EC) were found to be incomplete.

Bujang, 75, had to withdraw at the eleventh hour after being informed that documents related to his expenditure from the previous election had not been submitted to the EC.

He acknowledged the matter stemmed from his own failure to complete the required documentation before the nomination process.

“During the nomination process, I was informed that I had not submitted the expenditure statement for the 2023 state election. I was supposed to submit the statement to the EC after the election.

“After checking with the EC, I am satisfied that it was indeed my mistake for not submitting the statement after the previous election. Although slightly disappointed, I accept it,” he said when met at the nomination centre at Wisma Majlis Bandaraya Seremban (MBS) here today.

Bujang, who now spends much of his time busking to supplement his income, said he would try his luck again in the next election.

He previously contested the Sikamat state seat in the 2013 General Election (GE) and the 2023 State Election but was unsuccessful on both occasions.

The Sikamat state seat will see a three-cornered contest involving the Menteri Besar’s Political Secretary Nor Azman Mohamad of Pakatan Harapan (PH), Datuk Razali Abu Samah of Perikatan Nasional (PN) and Datuk Tun Faisal Ismail Aziz of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu).

The 36-seat Negeri Sembilan State Legislative Assembly was dissolved on June 5.

The EC has set July 28 for early voting and Aug 1 for polling.

For the latest news on the 16th Negeri Sembilan State Election, visit https://prn.bernama.com/n9. — Bernama