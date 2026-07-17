SEREMBAN, July 17 — A total of 22,339 personnel from the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) Negeri Sembilan and the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM), together with their spouses, will cast their ballots in the 16th Negeri Sembilan state election during early voting on July 28.

Negeri Sembilan police chief Datuk Alzafny Ahmad said the figure comprises 5,455 PDRM officers and personnel, while the remaining 16,884 are ATM personnel and their spouses who are eligible to vote early.

“A total of 1,796 officers and personnel will be deployed across all zones on the early voting day,” he told reporters here yesterday.

Meanwhile, he said 2,393 personnel will be deployed on nomination day this Saturday, while 1,685 personnel will be on duty throughout the campaign period and 4,788 personnel will be deployed on polling day on August 1.

At the same time, Alzafny reminded all political party candidates contesting in the election to ensure their supporters remain under control throughout the campaign period to guarantee that the electoral process proceeds peacefully, orderly and harmoniously.

He said all parties should avoid any form of provocation, unauthorised processions, the spread of false information, slander, hate speech and statements that could undermine social harmony.

“PDRM is also placing emphasis on issues involving religion, race and the Royal Institution (3R). The prohibition covers political speeches, campaign materials, statements to the media as well as content uploaded on social media,” he said.

Alzafny said all candidates, supporters and members of the public are also reminded to accept the election results maturely once the official results are announced. Any objections should be submitted through the proper legal channels without resorting to actions that could jeopardise public security or disrupt national peace and order.

The Election Commission (EC) has fixed nomination day for the Negeri Sembilan state election this Saturday, followed by early voting on July 28 and polling day on August 1.

For the latest updates on the 16th Negeri Sembilan state election, visit https://prn.bernama.com/n9. — Bernama