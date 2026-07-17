KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 — The courtroom in Kota Kinabalu fell silent today as lawyers, witnesses and family members stood to mark the first anniversary of the death of 13-year-old Zara Qairina Mahathir, New Straits Times (NST) reported.

Proceedings in the long-running inquest into the circumstances surrounding the schoolgirl’s death paused for a minute of reflection before Coroner Amir Shah Amir Hassan resumed the hearing with testimony from the 75th witness.

On the first anniversary of Zara Qairina’s death, Amir directed everyone in the courtroom to stand in her memory before proceedings continued on the 83rd day of the inquest.

“Today, July 17, 2026, marks exactly one year since the demise of Zara Qairina Mahathir.

“On humanitarian grounds and as a mark of solemn respect, the court directs all present in the courtroom to stand and observe a minute of silence before we continue with the testimony of the 75th witness.

“During this moment, Muslims are invited to recite Surah Al-Fatihah and pray for the eternal peace of the deceased, while non-Muslims may reflect or pray according to their respective faiths,” he said.

According to NST, proceedings resumed after the coroner thanked those present for observing the tribute.

The hearing then continued with consultant psychiatrist Dr Wong Haw Huo, the 75th witness called in the inquest.

Zara Qairina, then 13, was found unconscious on the ground floor of the hostel at SMKA Tun Datu Mustapha on July 16 last year. She died the following day while receiving treatment at Queen Elizabeth I Hospital.

The inquest, which began in September last year, is continuing to determine the circumstances surrounding Zara Qairina’s death.

Amir had previously fixed October 23 as the final day of proceedings.