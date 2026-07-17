KAPIT, July 17 — A 28-year-old lorry attendant was killed after a 10-tonne lorry carrying vehicle spare parts skidded off the road and plunged about 40 metres into a ravine near Jambatan Besi, Sungai Majau in Mujong, Baleh near here.

Kapit Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) station chief Timoty Barat said the department received a request for assistance from police yesterday at 12.31pm after the victim was reported to have fallen into the ravine following the crash.

“Our Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) team travelled to the Kapit police station before proceeding to the scene in a police four-wheel-drive vehicle due to the rough terrain,” he said in a statement.

He said firefighters reached the scene at 2.10pm and found that the lorry had veered off the road before plunging into a ravine estimated to be 40 metres deep with a near-vertical gradient.

“Following a size-up, the team found the attendant lying unconscious in a nearby stream. Firefighters brought the victim up the ravine using a stretcher before handing him over to the police.

“He was later confirmed dead at the scene. The deceased was identified as Sylvester Doll, 28,” Timoty said.

The lorry driver, Robin Samat, 34, survived the crash with injuries and was taken to Kapit Hospital by residents of a nearby longhouse before firefighters arrived.

The rescue operation, involving five firefighters, was brought under control at 2.50pm and concluded at 3.04pm.

The victim’s body was handed over to police for further action, while the cause of the accident remains under investigation. — The Borneo Post