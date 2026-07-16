SHAH ALAM, July 16 — A supermarket sales assistant was charged at the Magistrate’s Court here today with the murder of her newborn baby girl at an apartment in Subang Jaya last week.

No plea was recorded from Siti Nur Wahida Zainudin, 23, after the charge was read out before Magistrate Ameera Mastura Khamis, as murder cases fall under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

The woman, who appeared in court wearing a dark blue long-sleeved T-shirt and black trousers, is alleged to have murdered the baby girl she had given birth to between 5am and 5.30pm on July 7, 2026, at an apartment unit in USJ 14, Persiaran Mulia, Subang Jaya.

She was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which provides for the death penalty or imprisonment of between 30 and 40 years. Offenders who are not sentenced to death are also liable to not fewer than 12 strokes of the cane upon conviction.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nurul Akhilah Rosmi appeared for the prosecution, while the accused was unrepresented.

The court fixed October 23 for mention to allow for the submission of documents and the appointment of defence counsel. — Bernama