MELAKA, July 17 — Melaka Pakatan Harapan (PH) today confirmed its decision to withdraw from the state administration after opposing amendments to the Melaka State Constitution providing for the appointment of nominated state assemblymen.

In a joint statement signed by Melaka PH chairman Adly Zahari, acting Melaka PKR chairman Adam Adli Abdul Halim, Melaka DAP chairman Khoo Poay Tiong and Melaka Amanah chairman Datuk Ashraf Mukhlis Minghat, the coalition said the decision was finalised at a meeting involving the state leadership and all Melaka PH assemblymen yesterday.

The meeting confirmed the withdrawal of PH’s five state assemblymen from the state government after the coalition reaffirmed its stand against the constitutional amendment, the statement read.

“The decision to withdraw from the state government is in line with democratic principles and practice, whereby an executive councillor or state assemblyman who no longer supports a state government motion in the State Legislative Assembly is no longer entitled to continue enjoying the privileges and facilities accorded by the state government,” it said.

Melaka PH also decided that all its councillors and Village Development and Security Committee (JPKK) members would step down from their respective positions effective July 31 to ensure a smooth transition.

At the same time, Melaka PH expressed its appreciation to the chief minister, the state government and the civil service for their trust and cooperation throughout its tenure in the state administration.

The coalition said its state assemblymen would continue serving the people of Melaka, regardless of political affiliation, until the end of their mandate.

Its decision followed the approval of amendments to the Melaka State Constitution on Tuesday to allow for the appointment of nominated state assemblymen, a move opposed by the coalition’s five state assemblymen. — Bernama