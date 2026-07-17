KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 — A 21-year-old trailer driver was killed after becoming trapped in the wreckage of a pre-dawn collision with another lorry, while his seven-month-pregnant wife escaped with minor injuries after members of the public pulled her to safety.

The 26-year-old woman was travelling in the cab of the Volvo trailer driven by her husband when it collided with a Hino trailer carrying 36 tonnes of steel on the main road near Kampung Tebuk Marso in Sungai Besar, Selangor, at about 2.49am.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant operations director Ashrul Riezal Asbar said initial reports showed the crash involved the two heavy vehicles.

“According to initial reports, the accident involved a Hino trailer carrying a 36-tonne load of steel and a Volvo trailer transporting a shipping container.

“The passenger in the Volvo trailer, a 26-year-old woman, sustained minor injuries and was rescued by members of the public before firefighters arrived.

“The driver of the trailer, a 21-year-old man, was trapped in the driver’s seat and found unconscious,” he said in a statement.

A six-member team from the Sungai Besar Fire and Rescue Station was dispatched after the department received an emergency call at 2.49am.

Firefighters then worked to free the trapped driver, successfully extricating him at 4.15am.

“The trailer driver was successfully removed from the wreckage at 4.15am but was pronounced dead by Ministry of Health personnel. His wife was taken to hospital,” Ashrul Riezal said.

The driver of the Hino trailer escaped the crash unhurt.