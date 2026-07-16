SEREMBAN, July 16 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has called on voters to continue supporting Pakatan Harapan (PH) in the 16th Negeri Sembilan state election to ensure the continuity of development initiatives for the benefit of the people.

In a Facebook post today, Anwar, who is also PH chairman, said the close cooperation between the state and Federal governments had enabled numerous development projects to be implemented, but stressed that more remained to be done.

“Alhamdulillah, Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun, or Tok Min, has led Negeri Sembilan since 2018 with integrity, humility and a strong sense of responsibility.

“With great humility, I appeal to the people of Negeri Sembilan to continue placing their trust in HARAPAN under Tok Min’s leadership. Do not let the progress we have built together come to a halt halfway,” he said.

Anwar said the mandate would ensure Negeri Sembilan continued to be governed by a clean, stable administration that served the interests of the people.

“Insya-Allah, HARAPAN will continue to uphold this trust to build a more prosperous and progressive future for Negeri Sembilan,” he said.

Nominations for the state election are on Saturday, followed by early voting on July 28 and polling on Aug 1.

For the latest updates on the election, visit https://prn.bernama.com/n9. — Bernama