KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 — Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman raised RM54,692 on the opening day of his 170km charity run to Johor, Berita Harian reported.

The total puts the campaign more than a quarter of the way towards its RM200,000 fundraising target.

The four-day run began at Putrajaya’s Palace of Justice and will finish in Muar.

It aims to raise money for students and struggling families in the parliamentary constituency while also marking what Syed Saddiq described as the end of his six-year legal battle to clear his name.

In a video shared online, the former youth and sports minister said he had been overwhelmed by supporters who gathered from Putrajaya to Salak Tinggi before an even larger reception awaited him in Labu, where people were still waiting despite the late hour.

“Along the journey from Putrajaya to Salak Tinggi, people waited by the roadside to encourage us, shake our hands and pray for us.

“But when I arrived in Labu, I never expected to see a sea of people still waiting even though it was already night. I may be the one running, but this journey is driven by all of you,” he said.

The fundraising run comes days after the Court of Appeal acquitted Syed Saddiq of all four corruption-related convictions, bringing his six-year legal battle to an end. He has described the run as a gesture of gratitude after clearing his name.

The campaign is targeting RM200,000, with the proceeds set to buy iPads for students preparing to enter higher education and provide food baskets for families in need across the Muar constituency.

“This is where I regained my dignity and integrity, and cleared my name after six years of fighting for justice.

“The funds raised through this run will be used to buy iPads for students who are about to pursue higher education, as well as provide food baskets for those in need,” he was quoted as saying.

Having already raised more than RM54,000 on the first day, Syed Saddiq said the campaign was only beginning and appealed for more people to contribute through the fundraising website as the run continues towards Muar.