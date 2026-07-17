KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 — The increasingly complex issue of school safety requires a strategic approach and the comprehensive commitment of all parties to create a safe school ecosystem.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said the current priority is to build public confidence that every student is always protected within a safe school ecosystem, while emphasising that there will be no compromise on any matters that threaten the physical or emotional safety of children.

She said safety guidelines and child protection policies must be used as a guide and fully complied with across all educational institutions under the Ministry of Education.

At the same time, she said attention must also be given to efforts addressing mental health issues.

“My call to parents and educators present at the Mutiara Diri Programme today is for us to jointly enhance synergy in order to create a safe school ecosystem for everyone. Children have the right to be in an environment that is safe, dignified, and prosperous,” she said in a Facebook post yesterday.

Fadhlina said the programme, which was also attended by Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun, was not just an ordinary programme, but rather a significant advocacy approach in confronting student safety issues in schools. — Bernama