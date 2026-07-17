KUALA TERENGGANU, July 17 — A public higher education institution student lost RM56,375 after falling victim to a love scam two months ago.

Kuala Terengganu district police chief ACP Azli Mohd Noor said the 22-year-old victim got acquainted with a woman through the Telegram application on May 11 but did not have her phone number, only knowing the name displayed on the account.

“The suspect, who claimed to work for an online marketing company in Kuala Lumpur, then asked to borrow money from the victim to make payments to the company.

“The victim was also offered an intimate relationship with the woman if he made payments to the suspect,” he said in a statement today.

Azli said the man, who was deceived by the suspect’s persuasion, made 45 transactions from his bank account to an account provided by the suspect between May 11 and July 4.

He said the victim lodged a police report yesterday upon realising he had been cheated. The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code. — Bernama