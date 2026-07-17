KUCHING, July 17 — Around 4,000 AirBorneo passengers are expected to be affected by flight schedule adjustments following a temporary revision to selected frequencies across the airline’s ATR network to improve fleet reliability and operational performance.

The state-owned airline said the temporary changes, which took effect on July 6 and will remain until Oct 24, involve only selected routes and are aimed at reducing last-minute cancellations while allowing essential aircraft maintenance works to be carried out.

AirBorneo said the adjustments were necessary following the temporary grounding of several ATR72 and DHC-6 Twin Otter aircraft due to unscheduled maintenance requirements, compounded by global supply chain constraints affecting the availability of critical aircraft components and spare parts.

The airline said such challenges were being faced by carriers worldwide, adding that it was working closely with engineering partners and aircraft manufacturers to expedite repairs and return the affected aircraft to service.

Under the revised schedule, approximately 594 flights will have their frequencies adjusted, while another 1,337 flights will be retimed during the affected period.

Passengers affected by the frequency changes will be rebooked onto the next available flight, either on the same day or the following day.

“Rather than continue with short-notice, ad-hoc cancellations, AirBorneo has opted for a structured and transparent revision to its published schedule.

“This gives passengers on the affected routes a confirmed schedule to plan around, while allowing the airline to better match its available aircraft to demand and free up airframe time for essential maintenance,” it said in a statement yesterday.

AirBorneo stressed that all destinations within its network would continue to be served throughout the exercise, with no routes suspended or discontinued.

It also assured passengers that the temporary adjustments would not result in fare increases on affected routes.

The airline said all affected passengers would be managed in accordance with the Malaysian Aviation Consumer Protection Code (MACPC), including rebooking arrangements, refund options and other applicable passenger assistance.

It added that the Ministry of Transport Malaysia and the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) had been kept informed throughout the process, with the temporary schedule revision formally communicated to both regulators.

AirBorneo said the adjustments were temporary pending its long-term fleet renewal programme, which would see the progressive introduction of new-generation ATR72-600 and ATR42-600 aircraft between the third quarter of 2027 and third quarter of 2029.

The new aircraft are expected to enhance operational reliability, strengthen network resilience and improve the travel experience for passengers, particularly those travelling to and from rural communities in Sarawak and the wider region.

AirBorneo currently operates two Boeing 737-800 aircraft, eight ATR 72-500 turboprops and six DHC-6-400 Twin Otters, serving 21 destinations across East Malaysia and neighbouring regions. — The Borneo Post