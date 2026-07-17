MIRI, July 17 — A total of 190 inmates from Miri Central Prison were transferred to Limbang Central Prison by sea on Thursday as part of an initiative by the Malaysian Prison Department to ease overcrowding.

According to Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Miri Zone director Captain Mohd Khairol Anuar Saad, the transfer convoy under Ops Jerjak Samudera 2.0 was led by Deputy Director of Prison Security and Order at the Malaysian Prison Headquarters, Deputy Commissioner of Prisons Mohd Nasir Yusof, with assistance from MMEA Miri.

The convoy departed from the Miri Maritime Zone Headquarters (IPMZ) jetty at 3.15am under tight security to ensure the journey was carried out safely, smoothly and in an orderly manner.

Mohd Khairol said MMEA deployed several assets in support of the operation, namely KM Tegas, Kilat 41 and Kilat 42 from IPMZ Miri, as well as Petir 10 from IPMZ Bintulu.

The Marine Police Force (PPM) also deployed RH 66 to further strengthen security throughout the voyage.

“The integrated coordination between all participating assets ensured that security throughout the transfer process remained at an optimum level, guaranteeing smooth execution of the operation in accordance with the established Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs),” he said.

Checks revealed that Limbang Central Prison has a larger holding capacity, enabling it to accommodate the transferred inmates.

He also said that the successful implementation of Ops Jerjak Samudera 2.0 demonstrated the effectiveness of the strategic cooperation between MMEA, Malaysian Prison Department and Marine Police Force in conducting maritime security operations involving sea transportation.

“The synergy between the agencies not only enhances operational coordination but also strengthens maritime security management capabilities in supporting high-risk operations involving public safety and security,” he added.

He said MMEA is committed to fulfilling its role as the nation’s lead maritime enforcement agency by strengthening the readiness of its assets and personnel while providing full support for national security operations to ensure the safety, peace and sovereignty of the Malaysian Maritime Zone is continuously safeguarded. — The Borneo Post