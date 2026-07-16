SEREMBAN, July 16 — Barisan Nasional’s (BN) resounding victory in the Johor state election should serve as a catalyst for the coalition to intensify its efforts and secure victory in the upcoming 16th Negeri Sembilan state election, BN chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said.

He called on the party’s election machinery to hit the ground immediately by going door-to-door and engaging as many voters as possible to strengthen support for BN.

“BN’s landslide victory in Johor, where we won 48 of the 56 state seats, secured nearly 60 per cent of the popular vote, and recorded our biggest victory in the state’s history, reflects the people’s confidence in a leadership capable of providing political stability, driving economic growth, and governing responsibly,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid was speaking at the launch of BN’s election machinery and announcement of candidates for the Negeri Sembilan state election at Tuanku Abdul Rahman Stadium in Paroi tonight. Also present were BN deputy chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and other coalition leaders.

The UMNO president said Johor’s success was achieved through unity within the BN family, with members working as one team, trusting one another, and complementing each other’s strengths.

“The same formula must be applied in Negeri Sembilan. Set aside all differences, put aside any hurt feelings, and unite under one banner of struggle.

“When we stand united, the people’s confidence will return. And when that confidence is restored, Insya Allah, victory will belong to Barisan Nasional,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid also reminded party members not to become overly focused on candidacy issues at the expense of the coalition’s broader goal of winning the election.

“Do not be preoccupied with whether you will be chosen as a candidate and forget the bigger responsibility of securing victory for Barisan Nasional in your respective constituencies.

“Regardless of who is selected as the candidate or named as the Menteri Besar candidate, the machinery’s responsibility remains the same...close ranks, intensify operations, organise your messaging, and win the people’s support,” he said.

The Deputy Prime Minister expressed confidence that BN would improve on its performance in the 2023 Negeri Sembilan state election, in which the coalition won 14 seats.

The Election Commission has set nomination day for this Saturday, with early voting on July 28 and polling on Aug 1. — Bernama