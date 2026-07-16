MUAR, July 16 — A total of 16 drivers of goods and public service vehicles tested positive for drugs during the Integrated Drug Operation conducted by the Johor Road Transport Department (JPJ) from July 1 until 10.30 pm yesterday.

Johor JPJ director Zulkarnain Yasin said the operation, which was carried out jointly with the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), the National Anti-Drug Agency (Nada) and PLUS Malaysia Berhad, involved checks at strategic locations throughout the state.

He said that of the 164 drivers who underwent urine screening tests, 10 were found to be positive for methamphetamine, crystal meth or “ice” (three), ganja (two) and morphine (one).

“The operation was carried out at a highway rest and service (R&R) area, in front of the JPJ Enforcement Station (SPK) and the bus terminal,” he told reporters after the Integrated Drug Ops at the Pagoh R&R (southbound) here tonight.

Zulkarnain said the JPJ would also suspend or revoke the vocational licences of drivers who tested positive for drugs in accordance with Section 56(4) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

He said that during the operation, the JPJ also detected various offences under the Road Transport Act 1987, the Land Public Transport Act 2010 and related regulations.

Among the offences recorded were no driving licence (707), expired road tax (626), expired insurance (574), no Goods Vehicle Licence (GDL) (128), overloaded vehicles (113), expired driving licence (30), expired GDL (14) and expired PUSPAKOM disc (51), in addition to 490 other offences.

As for technical offences, 39 cases involving vehicle modifications, 30 cases of tyres not in accordance with specifications and 928 other technical offences were detected. — Bernama