KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — A 13-year-old girl died after firefighters rescued her from a blazing terraced house in Kuching early today, but she could not be saved despite emergency treatment at the scene.

The victim was identified as Nurmanisha Khamis, while Mohd Rayyan Mohd Faizal, whose age was not disclosed, survived and was taken to hospital after both teenagers became trapped inside the burning two-storey home in Tupong Ulu.

In a statement, the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department said its Operations Centre received an emergency call at 2.23am before crews from the Petra Jaya Fire and Rescue Station, assisted by colleagues from the Tabuan Jaya station, were dispatched to the scene.

Firefighters arrived four minutes later to find the permanent two-storey terraced house about 70 per cent engulfed in flames.

“Initial information indicated that two victims were still inside the house when the fire broke out,” the statement said.

Firefighters entered the burning house and rescued both teenagers before administering first aid at the scene and handing them over to Ministry of Health personnel.

“After successfully bringing both victims out, firefighters immediately administered first aid at the scene before handing them over to medical personnel from the Ministry of Health.

“However, the teenage girl was pronounced dead at the scene by an MOH medical officer, while the teenage boy was taken to hospital for treatment,” the statement said.

The blaze was brought under control at 3.14am, with the operation concluding at 3.40am.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the cause of the fire.