KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — The government has refunded RM14.7 billion in excess tax payments involving 3.17 million taxpayer cases as of June 30, 2026, according to the Ministry of Finance (MoF).

Of the total amount, RM5.75 billion was refunded to 3.1 million individual taxpayers, while RM8.95 billion was refunded to 76,511 corporate taxpayers, including 23,356 micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

“The Inland Revenue Board of Malaysia (LHDN) has implemented various strategies to ensure a fairer and more equitable approach in strengthening the process for tax refunds.

“LHDN also ensures that government allocations for tax refunds are distributed in an orderly and effective manner based on the age of outstanding cases, while also processing cases regardless of their age by giving priority to MSMEs and companies facing cash flow difficulties,” the ministry said in a written reply to the Dewan Rakyat on the Parliament website yesterday.

According to MoF, the government remains committed to ensuring that all outstanding tax refunds are processed and paid as quickly as possible, taking into account the interests of all taxpayers whose refund claims are still undergoing verification of information and additional documents submitted by the taxpayers.

The ministry said this reflects the government’s ongoing efforts to improve the efficiency of tax administration and ensure taxpayers’ rights are protected, in line with the Madani Government’s fiscal reform agenda. — Bernama