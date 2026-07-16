SEREMBAN, July 16 — Barisan Nasional (BN) last night announced its lineup of 25 candidates for the 16th Negeri Sembilan state election, featuring a mix of incumbents and new faces.

Negeri Sembilan BN chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan confirmed that he will defend the Rantau state seat, which he has represented since 2004.

”Thank you to the Umno president, Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, for placing his trust in me to defend the Rantau seat,” he said at the launch of BN’s election machinery and the announcement of candidates for the 16th Negeri Sembilan State Election at Tuanku Abdul Rahman Stadium in Paroi last night.

Mohamad, who is also BN deputy chairman, also announced that Negeri Sembilan Umno Liaison Committee chairman and Jelebu Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias will defend the Pertang state seat, which he has held since 2013.

Among the other incumbents retained are Datuk Mohd Faizal Ramli, who will defend Linggi, and Datuk Mustapha Nagoor, who will seek another term in Palong.

However, based on the candidate list distributed to the media, BN has yet to finalise its candidates for 11 state seats: Klawang, Serting, Lobak, Sikamat, Ampangan, Bukit Kepayang, Mambau, Paroi, Lukut, Bagan Pinang, and Gemas.

Meanwhile, Mohamad, who is also Barisan Nasional (BN) deputy chairman, said the coalition will contest only 25 seats in the 16th Negeri Sembilan state election as it seeks to reach an electoral understanding with other parties.

”BN will contest only 25 seats because we intend to reach an understanding for the Negeri Sembilan state election. We will wait for the announcement from the other side tomorrow,” he said.

Commenting on the contest for the Linggi state seat, where BN candidate Mohd Faizal will face Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun of Pakatan Harapan, Mohamad said the candidate carries a significant responsibility to deliver victory for the coalition.

”We need to work hard because Mohd Faizal will be up against the Menteri Besar. It will be a tough contest, and we must manage our campaign well to secure a favourable result for BN,” he said.

Mohamad, who is also the Umno deputy president and Rembau Member of Parliament, said BN has not set a specific target for the number of seats it hopes to win, but expressed confidence that public support would enable the coalition to form the next state government.