KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — Barisan Nasional (BN) has left 11 Negeri Sembilan state seats without candidates as it seeks to finalise an electoral understanding with what its leaders described as a “trusted friend”, Berita Harian reported.

BN deputy chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said the coalition would contest only 25 seats for now, with candidates for the remaining constituencies to be announced once discussions had been concluded.

BN has yet to announce candidates for Klawang, Serting, Lobak, Sikamat, Ampangan, Bukit Kepayang, Mambau, Paroi, Lukut, Bagan Pinang and Gemas.

“As our president and BN chairman (Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi) said earlier, there will be another announcement because, for this 16th state election, we will be entering into an understanding with a friend.

“But don’t worry, there is no understanding involving Linggi. We are working with a trusted partner, God willing,” Mohamad said, according to the national daily.

He added that BN would wait for an announcement from the other party before revealing the remaining candidates.

“BN will contest only 25 seats because we intend to reach an understanding for the Negeri Sembilan state election. We will wait for the announcement from the other side tomorrow,” he said.

The comments follow recent remarks by PAS signalling its willingness to work with Umno in the state election.

PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang was previously quoted as saying negotiations over seat allocations for the election were ongoing and had been “very positive”, adding that the party was prepared to accept an Umno candidate for menteri besar if cooperation between the two parties could be finalised.

However, Umno president and BN chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has maintained that the party has no agreement with PAS for the Negeri Sembilan election.

He also said Umno had never finalised any discussions with PAS, including over the allocation of seats for the state polls.