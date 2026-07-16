KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — Parti Bersama Malaysia (Bersama) has announced it will sit out the upcoming Negeri Sembilan state election, choosing instead to redirect its resources toward the Melaka state election expected later this year.

The announcement comes days after the party suffered a heavy defeat in its electoral debut in Johor.

In a statement yesterday, Bersama leaders Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli, Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad and Syukri Razab said the party would not field candidates when nomination day opens in Negeri Sembilan this Saturday.

They cited the intensity of Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional’s (BN) contest there, the former’s position as the incumbent state government, and the election’s potential to influence other unresolved political matters, including a dispute involving the Negeri Sembilan royal succession, as reasons to hold back.

“Taking these issues into account, along with constraints of time and resources, Bersama believes it is more strategic to shift its focus to the Melaka state election,” the party said, adding that its “full focus” would now go toward Melaka.

The decision follows a difficult first outing for Bersama at the ballot box. In the 16th Johor state election held on July 11, all 15 of the party’s candidates lost their election deposits after failing to secure the minimum one-eighth of votes cast in their respective seats.

BN swept the Johor polls with 48 of 56 seats, while PH took the remaining eight. Perikatan Nasional, Bersama, Muda, Parti Orang Asli Malaysia, Parti Sosialis Malaysia and independent candidates were all shut out.

In its statement, Bersama thanked members and volunteers who had been “enthusiastically ready to be mobilised” for Negeri Sembilan despite fatigue from the Johor campaign, and said it hoped the extra time before Melaka’s polls would allow the party to enter “better prepared.”