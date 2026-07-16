KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — Negeri Sembilan caretaker Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun has rejected claims that he is abandoning the Sikamat state seat he has held for four terms, defending his decision to contest Barisan Nasional (BN) stronghold Linggi in a high-stakes gamble for Pakatan Harapan (PH).

In a Facebook post today, the Negeri Sembilan PH chairman dismissed speculation over his move, insisting he was “not running away from Sikamat”.

“I am not running away from Sikamat,” he wrote.

Aminuddin said he had passed the baton in Sikamat to his political secretary, Ustaz Nor Azman Mohamad, who was announced as PH’s candidate for the seat earlier this week.

“I’ve passed the baton to Ustaz Norazman to contest in Sikamat. I’ve told him to take good care of Sikamat. I love Sikamat.

“Thank you, Sikamat,” he wrote.

He said the decision to contest Linggi was entirely his own.

“I chose to go to Linggi of my own accord. I want to serve the people of Linggi. If God grants us victory, I will work even harder for the people of Linggi,” he added.

PH announced on Tuesday that Aminuddin, who is also a PKR vice-president, would contest Linggi, while Nor Azman was named to defend Sikamat.

Aminuddin has previously acknowledged that Linggi is no safe seat, having long been a BN stronghold.

He said the move was made after careful consideration and based on several factors as PH seeks to wrest the constituency from BN.

Reflecting on his 18 years representing Sikamat, Aminuddin said the constituency had shaped his political career, from winning the seat as an opposition assemblyman in 2008 to becoming menteri besar while continuing to represent it.

“Sikamat was the constituency that gave me my first victory. My political career began there. The people of Sikamat know the hardships we went through together,” he said.

He also described the close bonds he had built with residents over the years.

“Every time I return for programmes with the people of Sikamat, it feels like coming home.

“My whole family has grown close to the people of Sikamat. My wife and children are comfortable with them. That’s what Sikamat means to me,” he said.