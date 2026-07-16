KOTA KINABALU, July 16 — Police have detained five secondary school students in connection with the desecration of a Christian prayer site in Penampang.

The boys, aged between 13 and 16, were apprehended in the Putatan area on Wednesday, The Star reported.

Penampang OCPD Superintendent Sammy Newton confirmed the arrests in a statement today.

He said that preliminary findings suggest the suspects were not motivated by a desire to insult any religion. Instead, the investigation indicates the group was focused on mindless vandalism and destruction.

The teenagers face investigation under two sections of the Penal Code. Section 427 covers mischief causing damage to property, while Section 295 deals specifically with destroying or defiling a place of worship or a sacred object.

Sammy assured the public that the matter is being investigated thoroughly. He issued a stern request for the public to cease circulating videos of the incident or images of the suspects, warning that such actions could disrupt the ongoing legal process.

He also advised the community to refrain from speculation that could inflame tensions.

“We thank the public for sharing the information that led to the swift resolution of this case,” he said.

The incident involved a prayer hut at Sinundu Hill in Penampang. Reports from the site described a scene of significant damage where statues were smashed and a crucifix was torn down.

According to accounts from local residents, one boy in the group reportedly attempted to stop his friends from escalating the damage. He was allegedly ignored as the others continued the destruction, despite his fears of being caught in the act.