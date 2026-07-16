PETALING JAYA, July 16 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) will use its own logo for the party’s candidates contesting in the 16th Negeri Sembilan (N9) state election, said its president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

He said the decision followed PAS’ move to cooperate with Barisan Nasional (BN) in the state election, as well as Bersatu's exclusion from discussions on seat allocations within Perikatan Nasional (PN).

Muhyiddin said Bersatu maintained that any decision on PN’s policies and direction should first be decided by the coalition’s Supreme Council.

However, the council has yet to convene, while the PN Seat Negotiation Committee meeting scheduled for July 12 was postponed without a new date to finalise seat allocations among component parties.

“Unfortunately, the PN Supreme Council has yet to meet and the PN Seat Negotiation Committee meeting, which was supposed to be held on July 12, was also postponed without a new date being set to finalise seat allocations among PN component parties,” he told a press conference after chairing the Bersatu Supreme Leadership Council meeting here last night.

He said the failure of the PN chairman to convene the Supreme Council meeting at a time when the coalition is facing the Negeri Sembilan state election was regrettable and contrary to the PN Constitution.

Muhyiddin said the Bersatu Supreme Leadership Council had also authorised him to allow candidates from other parties to contest on Bersatu tickets in the election, subject to formal applications and scrutiny by the party’s committee.

“These parties must submit an official letter to us. The committee will review the application and, if it is deemed appropriate, we will grant approval,” he said.

He said the full list of Bersatu candidates for the Negeri Sembilan state election would be finalised tomorrow before being announced on Friday.

Asked whether the use of its own symbol signalled Bersatu’s exit from PN, Muhyiddin said the party’s position within the coalition would only be decided after the Negeri Sembilan state election.

“For now, Bersatu remains a member of PN. The decision on whether we remain in PN or otherwise will be made after the Negeri Sembilan state election,” he said.

Last Monday, PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang confirmed that the party was holding talks with Barisan Nasional (BN) ahead of the Negeri Sembilan state election on Aug 1, adding that discussions between the two sides had been progressing positively. — Bernama