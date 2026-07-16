PUTRAJAYA, July 16 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and the Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) are proposing the establishment of a special task force to monitor enforcement and tax collection at the country’s strategic ports.

MACC chief commissioner Datuk Seri Abd Halim Aman said the proposal was discussed during a courtesy visit by JKDM director-general Datuk Amran Ahmad to the MACC headquarters here yesterday.

“Both agencies also shared and exchanged views on challenges in carrying out their respective duties, particularly in customs inspection procedures and bureaucratic challenges, including various domestic issues,” he said in a statement today.

The one-hour strategic meeting also served as a platform for bilateral discussions on JKDM’s roles and functions, including mechanisms to curb leakages in container management under the department’s jurisdiction at ports nationwide.

JKDM also shared details on syndicates’ tactics to evade tax payments, including smuggling cases and the falsification of information or documents submitted under different approvals.

Amran said JKDM had also detected a modus operandi involving false declarations of cash, whereby the amount brought into the country was declared at a significantly lower value than the actual amount.

“JKDM welcomes MACC’s involvement in cultivating a culture of integrity through anti-corruption talks to our personnel,” he said in the same statement.

Also present were MACC Investigation Division senior director Datuk Mohd Hafaz Nazar and JKDM Integrity branch head Azian Umar. — Bernama