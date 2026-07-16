KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim defended the reduction of the BUDI95 fuel quota from 300 litres to 200 litres a month, saying the move was based on actual usage data showing that most users consumed far less than the new limit.

Anwar, who is also the finance minister, said fewer than 1 per cent of BUDI95 users consistently consumed more than 200 litres of RON95 between October 2025 and May 2026.

“The limit was determined based on BUDI95 usage data between October 2025 and May 2026, which showed that fewer than 1 per cent of BUDI95 users consistently consumed more than 200 litres of RON95.

“On average, RON95 consumption stood at around 100 litres per month,” he said in a parliamentary reply yesterday.

He was responding to Jelebu MP Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias, who asked about the rationale behind the quota reduction and whether the limit could be revised in the near future.

Anwar said the eligibility limit was reduced from 300 litres to 200 litres after considering actual consumption patterns, while balancing fuel supply security with the need to maintain targeted assistance for the people.

He said the current quota remained sufficient to meet the daily mobility needs of the majority of Malaysians without affecting their normal usage patterns.

Anwar added that the subsidised RON95 price of RM1.99 per litre would continue to apply to the first 200 litres consumed each month.

He said the government had also taken proactive and targeted measures to ensure the country’s fuel supply remained secure amid uncertainties in global supply, particularly following conflicts in the Middle Asia.

On the possibility of revising the quota in future, Anwar said the government would continue monitoring the implementation of BUDI95, including the effectiveness of the targeting mechanism and its impact on consumers.

“Any future improvements will be made prudently based on actual consumption data, energy market conditions and the country’s fiscal position to ensure subsidies continue to be distributed fairly, in a targeted manner and sustainably,” he added.