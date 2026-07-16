KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — A 19-year-old Malaysian from Sarawak is believed to have been recruited by a drug syndicate after Hong Kong Customs allegedly found three kilogrammes of cannabis buds in his luggage, Malaysian police confirmed today.

According to New Straits Times, Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) director Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said Hong Kong authorities had informed Malaysian police of the arrest after the teenager arrived at Hong Kong International Airport on July 9.

“Yes, the arrest has been confirmed by the Hong Kong authorities. Hong Kong Customs found three kilogrammes of cannabis buds in the suspect’s possession.

“The suspect is a 19-year-old Malaysian from Sarawak with no prior criminal record in Malaysia. He arrived at Hong Kong International Airport on July 9,” Hussein said.

He said preliminary investigations indicated the teenager was believed to have been recruited by a drug syndicate to act as a drug mule.

The Customs agency had earlier said the drugs, with an estimated street value of HK$500,000 (about RM260,000), were discovered in the teen’s checked baggage after he arrived on a flight from Kuala Lumpur via Singapore.

The agency said the suspect was arrested at the airport and investigations are ongoing.

Under Hong Kong’s Dangerous Drugs Ordinance, drug trafficking carries a maximum penalty of a HK$5 million fine and life imprisonment upon conviction.