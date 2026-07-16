KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — The government’s preparations to face the El Nino phenomenon, the cause of a hand grenade explosion during a Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) training exercise and the spread of deviant teachings are among the highlights of today’s Dewan Rakyat sitting.

According to the Dewan Rakyat Order Paper, during the Minister’s Question Time, Bakti Jamaluddin (BN-Tangga Batu) will ask the Agriculture and Food Security Minister to state the government’s preparations to face the El Nino phenomenon, which is expected to affect the country’s agricultural sector and food security.

He also wants to know measures to address irrigation water supply, padi and food crop production, livestock needs, as well as efforts to ensure sufficient national food supplies.

Also listed for today’s session is a question from Datuk Mohd Isam Mohd Isa (BN-Tampin) to the Defence Minister on the cause of the recent hand grenande explosion during an ATM training exercise and the ministry’s immediate measures to strengthen training safety standard operating procedures (SOPs) to prevent similar incidents from recurring.

Tan Kok Wai (PH-Cheras) will ask the Prime Minister to outline the governance and administrative refirms to be implemented by Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) following the Feasibility Study of the Federal Capital Act 1960 (Act 190), including reforms involving administration, governance, integrity and service delivery.

During Question Time, Sabri Aziz (PN-Jerai) is scheduled to ask about the challenges faced by the government in tackling the spread of deviant teachings in Malaysia and the intervention measures being implemented to strengthen the faith of those who have strayed from the true teachings of Islam.

Non-communicable diseases will also come under focus when Datuk Dr Richard Rapu (GPS-Betong) asks the Health Minister for the latest statistics on the conditions between 2024 and 2026, particularly the increase in diabetes and hypertension cases among those aged below 30.

He will also seek details on the effectiveness of the War on Sugar campaign and enforcement of the sugar tax in reducing the national obesity rate.

Also scheduled for today’s sitting is the tabling of the National Trust Fund Bill 2026 for second reading by the Finance Minister.

The Second Meeting of the Fifth Session of the 15t h Parliament, which spans 16 days, is scheduled to conclude today. — Bernama