IPOH, July 15 — Police seized 75 bitcoin mining machines and 12 network devices during a special operation in Teluk Intan today, where the cryptocurrency mining activities were believed to have been powered by illegally connected electricity.

Hilir Perak district police chief ACP Chua Kok Lian said the operation, conducted in collaboration with Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB), successfully uncovered the illegal cryptocurrency mining activities.

“Further investigations are underway to identify those involved, while TNB’s preliminary inspection found elements of electricity theft at the premises inspected,” he said in a statement last night.

According to him, the case is being investigated under Section 427 of the Penal Code and Section 37(1) of the Electricity Supply Act 1990.

He said police viewed cryptocurrency mining activities involving illegal electricity connections seriously as they not only violated the law but also caused substantial losses to the utility provider and increased the risk of fires that could threaten lives and property.

“The public is advised not to engage in electricity theft or allow their premises to be used for unlawful activities. Property owners are also advised to verify the background of their tenants and monitor the use of their premises to prevent them from being misused,” he said. — Bernama