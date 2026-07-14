MELAKA, July 14 — Melaka DAP today announced its withdrawal from the state government in protest against the passage of a Bill allowing the appointment of nominated state assemblymen.

Melaka DAP chairman Khoo Poay Tiong said the party was standing by its principles after all state Pakatan Harapan (PH) assemblymen voted against the Bill, including Kesidang assemblyman Allex Seah Shoo Chin, who serves as a state executive councillor (exco).

“In keeping with the principles of parliamentary democracy, we will withdraw from the Melaka state government,” Khoo told reporters at the State Legislative Assembly in remarks broadcast live on his Facebook page.

“This is because, as a member of the state executive council, Allex should not vote against a motion tabled by the state government.

“However, we remain committed to the democratic principles upheld during the election. Our position has always been clear — we oppose the proposal to appoint nominated assemblymen, and we stand by that principle,” he added.

Khoo said Melaka PH chairman Adly Zahari had also opposed the Bill during the sitting.

He clarified that Melaka DAP would relinquish its positions in the state government but its elected representatives would remain as assemblymen.

Earlier, the Melaka State Legislative Assembly passed amendments to the state constitution paving the way for the appointment of nominated assemblymen despite opposition from PH.

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