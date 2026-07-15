TAWAU, July 15 — A 24-year-old Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Shah Alam student died after the motorcycle he was riding was hit by a four-wheel-drive vehicle here, yesterday, cutting short his plan to undergo practical training at the Tawau District Education Office (PPD).

Mazlan Tuwo was pronounced dead at the scene along Jalan Tawau-Bombalai, near Kampung Haji Matahir, at about 7.30am after his Yamaha 135LC collided with a Mitsubishi Triton, said Tawau Acting District Police Chief Supt Wilynton Enchana Watt.

“The victim was reported to be travelling from Merotai to the PPD to undergo his practical training, while the 4WD was driven by a 32-year-old female civil servant who was heading from Kampung Sungai Imam to the Felda Umas Health Clinic,” he said.

Wilynton said the woman was believed to have lost control of her vehicle upon arriving at the scene before veering into the opposite lane and colliding with the victim’s motorcycle.

He said the impact of the collision sent the car skidding onto the road shoulder and into a drain, where it overturned, while the victim and his motorcycle were flung about five metres to the road shoulder facing Tawau town.

“The victim was found lying beside his motorcycle in bushes near the accident site before he was confirmed dead by a medical officer at the scene,” he said.

He said the car driver also suffered serious injuries, with a fractured shoulder and right arm, and was sent to Tawau Hospital for further treatment. — Daily Express