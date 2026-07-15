KOTA KINABALU, July 15 — Nine Bills will be tabled during the Sabah State Legislative Assembly sitting, which will convene for four days beginning July 20.

State Assembly Speaker Datuk Seri Panglima Kadzim M Yahya said the Bills comprise three new Bills, five amendment Bills and a Supplementary Supply Bill (2026).

The three new Bills are the Islamic Inheritance Bill 2026, Native Courts Bill 2026, and District Chief, Native Chief and Village Head Bill 2026.

Among the amendment Bills to be tabled are the Sabah Ports Board (Amendment) Bill 2026 and the Sabah Ports (Privatisation) (Amendment) Bill 2026, which mainly involve changes to the names of the relevant ministries.

“All Bills brought before the State Legislative Assembly are important. If they were not important, they would not be tabled for debate,” Kadzim told reporters at the State Legislative Assembly building here.

On the upcoming sitting, Kadzim urged all assemblymen to observe the Standing Orders and conduct themselves professionally throughout the proceedings.

“So far, the quality of debates in the House has been good, with members raising constructive issues and presenting quality arguments.

“However, what is most important is that members comply with the Standing Orders and the Speaker’s rulings, exercise decorum when speaking and respect the rules and institution of the House,” he said.

Kadzim also encouraged the public to follow the proceedings, saying the Assembly sittings would be streamed live online from 10am on each sitting day to provide greater access to legislative debates. — The Borneo Post