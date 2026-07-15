KUALA KANGSAR, July 15 — Wild monkey harassment affecting commuters at the Sungai Perak Rest and Recreation (R&R) area along the North-South Expressway is being addressed through an operation to reduce human-wildlife conflict.

State Science, Environment and Green Technology Committee chairman Teh Kok Lim said the Perak Department of Wildlife and National Parks (PERHILITAN) has periodically received complaints about wild monkeys disrupting the R&R over the past few years.

However, a recent surge in reports indicates the animals have grown bolder, approaching visitors for food and disturbing commuters trying to rest, he added.

“Although most incidents involve disruptions like snatching food and approaching visitors, this situation could pose a safety risk if the public feeds or tries to interact with the wild monkeys.

“Therefore, integrated management actions are crucial to mitigating human-wildlife conflict,” he told Bernama yesterday.

Teh said the operation involves cooperation among Perak PERHILITAN through its Sungai Siput and Kinta district personnel, PLUS Berhad, Edgenta Infrastructure Services (EIS), the Sungai Perak R&R management, and the Northbound Sungai Perak RSA Penghulu.

He added that abundant, accessible food from human activities, especially visitors feeding the animals, remains a primary driver of wild monkeys’ attraction to the site and alters their natural behaviour.

“This has caused the monkeys to become habituated to the R&R area and dependent on human food sources, increasing the risk of harassment.

“We advise the public to refrain from feeding wild monkeys, store food and beverages out of their reach, dispose of food waste in lidded bins, and avoid approaching or provoking the monkeys for photographs or feeding,” Teh said.

He urged commuters to notify R&R management or PERHILITAN immediately if any disruptions occur.