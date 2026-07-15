KUALA PILAH, July 15 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has reminded all parties involved in the 16th Negeri Sembilan State Election to refrain from playing up issues concerning royal institutions and the Federal Constitution.

The Prime Minister said that while political competition is part of democratic practice, it must be carried out responsibly without resorting to slander or actions that could create divisions within the community.

“We can engage in political battles, but we cannot spread slander. We can have different views, but let us not undermine the institutions that form the foundation of the country,” he said in his speech at the PH candidate announcement ceremony ahead of the Negeri Sembilan polls here last night.

Also present were DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke, Amanah president Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu, PH Communications Director Datuk Seri Fahmi Fadzil and PH Election director Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

Anwar said the people of Negeri Sembilan needed clean leadership that upheld integrity and was capable of steering the state towards greater development.

He also urged the entire PH machinery to work hard towards building a better future for the next generation and deliver meaningful changes for the people of Negeri Sembilan.

“I am confident Negeri Sembilan can continue to move forward in tandem with the federal government. Negeri Sembilan must not be left behind,” he said.

Anwar also expressed confidence in Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun’s leadership, describing him as a leader who is cooperative and easy to work with for the benefit of the people of Negeri Sembilan.

At the event, Anwar announced 36 candidates featuring a combination of fresh faces and experienced leaders from PH component parties PKR, DAP and Amanah, including Aminuddin for the Linggi state seat and Loke for the Chennah state seat. — Bernama